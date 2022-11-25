True-DTAC Merger Faces Delay: Telenor









BANGKOK (NNT) – DTAC majority owner Telenor has said a planned merger of Thai telecoms firms DTAC and True Corporation will not take place as planned this year, but may still go ahead in the first quarter of 2023.

Plans for a new industry leader in Thailand, with a market share of more than 50% of mobile subscribers, have been held up over competition concerns since they were announced in November of last year.

According to Norway’s Telenor, the plan originally set a one-year deadline for carrying out a voluntary tender offer that would allow the US$8.6 billion merger to go ahead, but this condition was not met.

