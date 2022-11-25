November 25, 2022

True-DTAC Merger Faces Delay: Telenor

3 hours ago TN
True + dtac merger

True + dtac merger. Photo: Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – DTAC majority owner Telenor has said a planned merger of Thai telecoms firms DTAC and True Corporation will not take place as planned this year, but may still go ahead in the first quarter of 2023.

Plans for a new industry leader in Thailand, with a market share of more than 50% of mobile subscribers, have been held up over competition concerns since they were announced in November of last year.

According to Norway’s Telenor, the plan originally set a one-year deadline for carrying out a voluntary tender offer that would allow the US$8.6 billion merger to go ahead, but this condition was not met.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Twitter app icon on smartphone screen

Twitter closes its offices amid mass exodus of workers

1 week ago TN
Pay by mobile, payment method for contactless

Google Pay and Wallet Launch in Thailand

1 week ago TN
Mark Zuckerberg F8 2019 Keynote

Meta, owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, will lay off 11,000 workers, 13% of its workforce

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

True + dtac merger

True-DTAC Merger Faces Delay: Telenor

3 hours ago TN
Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

State of Emergency Extended For Three More Months in Far South

4 hours ago TN
Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

Thai Air Force awaits US Congress approval to buy advanced F35 fighter jets

4 hours ago TN
Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen

Prisoner flees from hospital in Khon Kaen

4 hours ago TN
Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Government Says Health Ministry Regulations Properly Address Cannabis

5 hours ago TN