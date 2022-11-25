November 25, 2022

State of Emergency Extended For Three More Months in Far South

4 hours ago
Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand. Photo: Päivi & Santeri Kannisto.




BANGKOK, Nov 25 (TNA) – The government extended the state of emergency in southern border provinces for three more months regarding the security situation of the region.

The government’s committee on public administration in emergency situations chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon resolved to extend the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations in southern border provinces from Dec 20 to March 19 next year.

TNA



