Police officer killed and several others injured by car bomb in Narathiwat









At least one police officer was killed and ten others injured by a car bomb at a police apartment block in Mueang district of Thailand’s restive southern province of Narathiwat at around noon today (Tuesday).

Initial reports say that a man, dressed as a police officer, drove a pickup truck into the compound of the police apartment building on Suriyapradit Road and immediately left the scene. Shortly afterward, a device, concealed in or near the car, exploded.

By Thai PBS World

