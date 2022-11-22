Cannabis Won’t Be Relisted as Narcotic: Health Minister









BANGKOK, Nov 22 (TNA) – Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received support for the medical use of cannabis from researchers while being confident that the Narcotics Control Board will not relist cannabis as narcotic.

Mr Anutin received 6,000 signatures of supporters for the medical use of cannabis from representatives of researchers and the Association of Researchers of Thailand. They asked him to maintain a notice of the Public Health Ministry which decriminalized cannabis for its medical use for the sake of public health.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





