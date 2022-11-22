November 22, 2022

Cannabis Won’t Be Relisted as Narcotic: Health Minister

6 hours ago TN
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019. Photo: NBT.




BANGKOK, Nov 22 (TNA) – Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received support for the medical use of cannabis from researchers while being confident that the Narcotics Control Board will not relist cannabis as narcotic.

Mr Anutin received 6,000 signatures of supporters for the medical use of cannabis from representatives of researchers and the Association of Researchers of Thailand. They asked him to maintain a notice of the Public Health Ministry which decriminalized cannabis for its medical use for the sake of public health.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



