Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board to meet next week to discuss making cannabis an illegal narcotic again









Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, will meet in Bangkok on Tuesday, November 22nd, to discuss proposals made by cannabis legalization opponents to make the plant an illegal narcotic once again under category 5.

Cannabis was decriminalized in Thailand in early June of this year but opponents of the decriminalization have been continually stalling final laws for the plant and looking at multiple routes to try to ban the plant once again entirely. Their latest tactic is to meet directly with the Narcotics Control Board to attempt to convince them the plant is a danger to society and make it an illegal narcotic once again.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





