Fire damages restaurant in Rawai
A fire has damaged a restaurant in the Rawai sub-district, Mueang Phuket district.
Rawai firefighters told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the fire last night (November 18th) at 11:51 P.M. at an unnamed restaurant in Rawai.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.