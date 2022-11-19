November 19, 2022

Fire damages restaurant in Rawai

Thai fire engine and firefighters

Thai fire engine and firefighters. Photo: Roland Dobbins.




A fire has damaged a restaurant in the Rawai sub-district, Mueang Phuket district.

Rawai firefighters told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the fire last night (November 18th) at 11:51 P.M. at an unnamed restaurant in Rawai.

