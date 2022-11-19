November 19, 2022

Suspected insurgent killed in Narathiwat shootout

Government school in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Government school in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat. Photo กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




NARATHIWAT: A suspected insurgent was killed in a shootout with security forces in Chanae district of this southern province on Saturday morning.

The clash took place on Chang Phuek mountain in Ailakhor village in tambon Chang Phuek. A combined team of soldiers, police and local officials had surrounded the area on Saturday morning after receiving information that insurgents were hiding there.

Abdullah Benjakat
