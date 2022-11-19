Suspected insurgent killed in Narathiwat shootout









NARATHIWAT: A suspected insurgent was killed in a shootout with security forces in Chanae district of this southern province on Saturday morning.

The clash took place on Chang Phuek mountain in Ailakhor village in tambon Chang Phuek. A combined team of soldiers, police and local officials had surrounded the area on Saturday morning after receiving information that insurgents were hiding there.

Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

