November 18, 2022

Overstaying German couple arrested in Pattaya who resisted arrest are charged in stealing vehicle in Phuket and taking it to Malaysia

11 hours ago TN
Skyline and buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Skyline and buildings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Vincent Liew (Pexels).




A German couple previously charged for resisting arrest in a dramatic incident in Pattaya were charged for illegally stealing and selling a rental car which was found in Malaysia.

The Wichit Police told the Phuket Express that on November 2nd, 2022 Ms. Petcharat Mankong, 22, who is the owner of the stolen car, filed an updated report to police about the vehicle after learning that the suspects involved were recently arrested in Pattaya for overstay.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Leave a Reply

