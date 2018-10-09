Czech Republic in Danger of Becoming Society With No-Go Migrant Areas





The Czech city of Teplice is a resort town mainly visited by Arab tourists. Muslims, in a manner of speaking, have integrated themselves into city life. There are even two Arab candidates running in local elections in Teplice.

This fact has been noted by Iva Procházková, a civic activist, whose Facebook page was subsequently blocked over her comments. Sputnik has discussed the overall situation in Teplice with her.

