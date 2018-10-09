Thai man posed as Pattaya cop to rip off British pensioner for 200,000 baht

Police in Pattaya have arrested a man who was posing as a police officer to extort money. Back in May 2018 P. W. J. S., 66, from the UK had been contacted by someone claiming to be a policeman by the name of Theerachart.
Mr S. mistakenly believed he knew Theerachart and fell for his story that his son needed an urgent operation and could he borrow money for a few days.
Full story: Thai Visa news
Thai Visa / Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Pattaya hotel cashier arrested for allegedly stealing 2,000 euros from guest
-
Elderly Japanese Man arrested in Pattaya for sex with a 13 year old girl
-
Brit, wife videoed nicking mattress, cash from neighbour
-
Thai woman arrested for procuring girl, 13, for elderly Japanese man
-
Crane lift collapses at Amari Nova Hotel, 1 person killed, 4 people critically injured