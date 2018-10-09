Thai man posed as Pattaya cop to rip off British pensioner for 200,000 baht





Police in Pattaya have arrested a man who was posing as a police officer to extort money. Back in May 2018 P. W. J. S., 66, from the UK had been contacted by someone claiming to be a policeman by the name of Theerachart.

Mr S. mistakenly believed he knew Theerachart and fell for his story that his son needed an urgent operation and could he borrow money for a few days.

