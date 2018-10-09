Erdogan adviser: ‘We will try those involved, even if it is the Saudi Consul’

Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that the Saudi authorities had ignored Turkish contacts since the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Aktay told the Shehab News Agency that “the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and Saudi authorities ignored our contacts from the first moment Khashoggi disappeared and did not respond to the calls.”
He added: “As if the Saudi authorities were asleep and there was a strange silence at a time when the news of Khashoggi’s disappearance was spread in the world.” Aktay condemned the Saudi consulate’s announcement to open its doors to the media four days after the incident. He wondered: “Why did not the consulate open its doors at first? Unless there is something that they hid and waited for a few days,” as he put it.
Aktay said that the Saudi authorities’ response, coming four days after Khashoggi’s abduction “does not mean anything,” noting that the silence of the consulate and the Saudi consul himself during the past few days raises many doubts.
Full story: middleeastmonitor.com
Middle East Monitor
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Pakistan Court To Hear Christian Woman’s Death-Row Blasphemy Appeal
-
Malaysian Police Arrest 8 Suspected Salafi Terror Cell Members
-
Thirteen People Killed In Head-On Bus Crash In Russia
-
Two Arrested in India After Ganges River Rape Video Goes Viral
-
Wife of Malaysian ex-PM Najib charged with money laundering