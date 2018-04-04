Saudi Crown Prince, MbS comes clean: ‘Saudi nationals have funded terrorist groups’

Zerohedge reports that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) admitted in a wide-ranging interview in The Atlantic that Saudi nationals have funded terrorist groups and that Israelis are entitled to live peacefully on their own land.

The above statement is perceived as an open indicator that the relationship between Riyadh and Tel Aviv is strengthening.

Bin Salman’s comments come days after a U.S. judge rejected Saudi Arabia’s request to dismiss lawsuits accusing it of involvement in the 9/11 attacks.

MbS told The Atlantic, when asked if Jewish people have a right to a nation-state in at least part of their ancestral homeland…

“I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land. But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations… We have religious concerns about the fate of the holy mosque in Jerusalem and about the rights of the Palestinian people. This is what we have. We don’t have any objection against any other people. This is what we have. We don’t have any objection against any other people”

Full story: theduran.com

By Alex Christoforou

The Duran