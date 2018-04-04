Active Shooter Reported at YouTube Headquarters in California

California’s San Bruno Police Department confirmed Tuesday that three people were injured and one person died following a shooting incident at the headquarters of YouTube in San Bruno. According to reports, the shooting is being investigated as a domestic dispute.

Police tweeted Tuesday that they were responding to a scene at 901 Cherry Ave, which is the address of YouTube’s headquarters. Images released online showed SWAT teams descending onto the scene as persons from the building exited with their arms raised. A negotiator was reportedly brought to the scene.

Brent Andrews, the spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, stated during a briefing that two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of the women is in serious condition and the man is in critical condition. Reuters reported earlier that Stanford Health Care Hospital was expecting four to five victims.

