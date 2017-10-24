California Shooting Kills 2, Injures 2, Including Officer

Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Eurocopter EC-120 of the Fresno US Police
TN News 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A gunman killed two men, wounded a woman and injured a California Highway Patrol officer after he opened fire at homes, a car, two gas stations and a winery in this small lakeside Northern California town before being arrested, authorities said.

Alan Ashmore, 61, also may have started a small fire as he fled law enforcement Monday in the lakeside community, Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said, AP reported.

The motive for the attacks remained a mystery.

“We don’t know whether the shootings were all targeted, if they were random or if they were a combination,” Martin said.

Lake County District Attorney Don Anderson told San Francisco’s KPIX-TV that “I think he was almost targeting everybody, everybody he had a grudge with and also random citizens.”

The attacks began shortly before 11:30 a.m. and stretched over several miles as Ashmore drove from place to place and then tried to flee sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

The gunman first fired at several homes and a car, killing a man in a house and another in the car. He then allegedly wounded a woman in the foot and shot an arriving California Highway Patrol officer. The officer’s body armor protected him, and he wasn’t badly injured, Martin said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN
