Canadian Driver Stopped, Fined by Police For Singing While Driving

A Montreal driver has been charged a $149 fine for quite an unusual violation – singing loudly in his car.

A driver from Montreal unexpectedly became the object of a car chase that ended with a hefty $149 fine, according to CTV report.

​The driver, Taoufik Moalla, was driving merrily along while singing C+C Music Factory’s 1990 hit “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” — even if you don’t recognize the name, believe us, you’ve heard it — when he said he noticed police sirens.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

