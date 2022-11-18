November 18, 2022

World leaders attend APEC CEO Summit 2022 in Bangkok

11 hours ago TN
APEC Symposium on 2022 Priorities. APEC 2022 Thailand

APEC Symposium on 2022 Priorities. APEC 2022 Thailand. Photo: APEC 2022 / Ministry of Foreign Affairs.




BANGKOK (NNT) – APEC leaders, business leaders, and policymakers participated in the 2022 APEC CEO Summit. Many topics are being discussed to address the ongoing economic challenges.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha pointed out the bio-circular-green economic model as a national agenda and strategy to reboot the post-pandemic economy.

Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of China said in his written remarks that openness is critical to progress and development. China is committed to “promoting the building of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.”

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

