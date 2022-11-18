World leaders attend APEC CEO Summit 2022 in Bangkok









BANGKOK (NNT) – APEC leaders, business leaders, and policymakers participated in the 2022 APEC CEO Summit. Many topics are being discussed to address the ongoing economic challenges.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha pointed out the bio-circular-green economic model as a national agenda and strategy to reboot the post-pandemic economy.

Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of China said in his written remarks that openness is critical to progress and development. China is committed to “promoting the building of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.”

