November 18, 2022

Prayut opens APEC Summit calling for balance, inclusivity and sustainable growth

11 hours ago TN
Open. Connect, Balance

Open. Connect, Balance. Image: APEC 2022 Thailand.




Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha opened the summit of APEC leaders today (Friday) with a call for balance, inclusivity and sustainable growth for countries in the Asia-Pacific region, as envisaged in Thailand’s Bangkok Goals for a Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy.

On Thursday, ministers from APEC’s 21 economies welcomed the Bangkok Goals, initiated by the Thai Government to address environmental and climate issues.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

