Prayut opens APEC Summit calling for balance, inclusivity and sustainable growth
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha opened the summit of APEC leaders today (Friday) with a call for balance, inclusivity and sustainable growth for countries in the Asia-Pacific region, as envisaged in Thailand’s Bangkok Goals for a Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy.
On Thursday, ministers from APEC’s 21 economies welcomed the Bangkok Goals, initiated by the Thai Government to address environmental and climate issues.
By Thai PBS World
