November 18, 2022

Police Block Protesters at Asok Montri Intersection in Bangkok

11 hours ago TN
Thai Riot police take the area at front of UN Building in Bangkok

Thai Riot police take the area at front of UN Building in Bangkok. Photo: Adirach Toumlamoon. CC BY 4.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 17 (TNA) – Police were mobilized to block political demonstrators from sending complaints to participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Crowd control police with equipment from the Border Patrol Police formed a line on Ratchadaphisek Road at Asok Montri intersection to prevent demonstrators from approaching the nearby convention center. The demonstrators who organized their “What Happening in Thailand” rally wanted to send their letters to representatives of APEC economic zones to express their standpoints on political, rights and law enforcement issues in Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

