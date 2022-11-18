Police Block Protesters at Asok Montri Intersection in Bangkok

Thai Riot police take the area at front of UN Building in Bangkok. Photo: Adirach Toumlamoon. CC BY 4.0.









BANGKOK, Nov 17 (TNA) – Police were mobilized to block political demonstrators from sending complaints to participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Crowd control police with equipment from the Border Patrol Police formed a line on Ratchadaphisek Road at Asok Montri intersection to prevent demonstrators from approaching the nearby convention center. The demonstrators who organized their “What Happening in Thailand” rally wanted to send their letters to representatives of APEC economic zones to express their standpoints on political, rights and law enforcement issues in Thailand.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





