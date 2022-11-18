November 18, 2022

23,000 CCTVs added for Apec meet

16 hours ago TN
CCTV Security Camera on the roof

CCTV Security Camera on the roof. Photo: endus3r / Pixabay. CC0.




Almost 23,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to heighten safety during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, said national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

He chaired a joint meeting on security and traffic on Thursday to follow up on Apec summit security operations with more than 30 agencies.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST



