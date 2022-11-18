23,000 CCTVs added for Apec meet









Almost 23,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to heighten safety during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, said national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

He chaired a joint meeting on security and traffic on Thursday to follow up on Apec summit security operations with more than 30 agencies.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





