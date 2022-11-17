General Prawit orders maximum security protection for APEC leaders









BANGKOK (NNT) – Several agencies have laid out their plans to provide the highest level of security protection for economic leaders participating in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered all related agencies to ensure the maximum level of security including measures against cybersecurity and terrorism.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan presided over a security meeting for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) in Bangkok.

The meeting touched on the monitoring of movements that may affect the AELW, while several agencies have rehearsed security protocols.

