November 17, 2022

General Prawit orders maximum security protection for APEC leaders

5 hours ago TN
General Prawit Wongsuwan

Thailand's Minister of Defense General Prawit Wongsuwan. Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin S. O'Brien.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Several agencies have laid out their plans to provide the highest level of security protection for economic leaders participating in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered all related agencies to ensure the maximum level of security including measures against cybersecurity and terrorism.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan presided over a security meeting for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) in Bangkok.

The meeting touched on the monitoring of movements that may affect the AELW, while several agencies have rehearsed security protocols.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags:

