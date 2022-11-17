Protesters injured in clash with police at Democracy Monument in Bangkok

Protests on 18 July 2020 in a large demonstration organized under the Free Youth umbrella (Thai: เยาวชนปลดแอก; RTGS: yaowachon plot aek) at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY 4.0.









Two protesters were slightly injured in a minor clash between anti-government protesters and police at the Democracy Monument before noon today (Thursday). Police reiterated their warning that protesters will not be allowed to get close to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, where APEC meetings are being held.

Crowd control police moved on a group of protesters as they tried to approach the monument with a ladder, to hang a protest banner. Police used their shields to block the protesters, as some of them shouted “Arrest us!”, but the police did not make any arrests.

