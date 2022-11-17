November 17, 2022

Inflation, Food, Climate Change Urgent Issues for APEC: ABAC

Fields affected by drought

farmer showing his affected plot due to drought. Photo: Pushkarv.




BANGKOK, Nov 16 (TNA) – The APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) has 69 proposals concerning economy, digital infrastructure development, SMEs, sustainability and finance for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Nov 18 while requesting quick solutions to inflation, food security and climate change.

ABAC chair Kriengkrai Thiennukul said that ABAC gathered the proposals from their past three general meetings this year, in Singapore, Canada and Vietnam, and from the latest meeting in Bangkok on Nov 13-16.

