Inflation, Food, Climate Change Urgent Issues for APEC: ABAC









BANGKOK, Nov 16 (TNA) – The APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) has 69 proposals concerning economy, digital infrastructure development, SMEs, sustainability and finance for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Nov 18 while requesting quick solutions to inflation, food security and climate change.

ABAC chair Kriengkrai Thiennukul said that ABAC gathered the proposals from their past three general meetings this year, in Singapore, Canada and Vietnam, and from the latest meeting in Bangkok on Nov 13-16.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





