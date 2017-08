PATTAYA – Some restaurants in Pattaya have been found cheating diners by using steamed vegetable gum in dishes they advertise as expensive swallow nest soup, according to the Department of Special Investigation.

The DSI inspection centred on nine Chinese restaurants in the resort beach city on Wednesday, the same day other authorities went to go-go bars along Walking Street in a separate operation to shut down illegal activities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST