Thursday, August 10, 2017
Reformed Bangkok bus lines to be trialed starting August 15

Sunlong SLK6985 CNG bus in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 10 August 2017 (NNT) – Bangkok buses will be trialing 8 new routes under a new zoning system starting this August 15.

Department of Land Transport (DLT) Director-General Sanit Phromwong said that to reform bus lines of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) for greater efficiency and service, the capital’s 8 zones are being collapsed into 4 zones divided by color and signified by an English letter. The zones are G for Green, R for Red, Y for Yellow and B for Blue.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

