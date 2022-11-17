November 17, 2022

PM Prayut highlights Economic Recovery at APEC CEO Summit 2022

5 hours ago TN
Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the 6th APEC Media Focus Group in Chiang Mai

Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the 6th APEC Media Focus Group in Chiang Mai. Photo: APEC 2022 / Ministry of Foreign Affairs.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the opening of the APEC CEO Summit 2022, emphasizing post-Covid economic recovery through the “BCG Model, Inclusive Growth and Digitalization.”

Gen Prayut reveals that cooperation and determination from all sectors, especially the partnership between the public and private sectors, are keys to building a sustainable and inclusive future. The 2022 APEC CEO Summit is one of the most significant gatherings as it is the first in-person meeting after a 4-year postponement due to Covid-19. It shows that the region is ready to reconnect.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

