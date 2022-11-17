Ex-cop arrested for grenade attack on neighbour’s house in Ubon Ratchathani









A sacked police officer accused of throwing six hand grenades at a neighbour’s house in Ubon Ratchathani, injuring three people, has been arrested seven months later at a resort not far from the scene.

Local police led by Pol Lt Col Bovornsak Khamransee, deputy investigation chief for Warin Chamrap district, surrounded the resort in tambon Muang Srikhai following receipt of information that Siraphop Wongmaket, aka Dab Tueng (Pol Snr Sgt Maj Tueng), 42, was hiding there after fleeing an arrest warrant in April.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

