Missing French man in Surat Thani found dead near cliff









SURAT THANI: A missing Frenchman has been found dead near a cliff in Phanom district of this southern province. The tourist went missing reportedly searching for his lost drone last Saturday.

Some 120 forest officials, rescue workers and villagers together with two sniffer dogs were deployed in the search for G. T., Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





