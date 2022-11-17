November 17, 2022

Missing French man in Surat Thani found dead near cliff

37 mins ago TN
A resort in Khao Sok, Surat Thani Province

A resort in Khao Sok, Surat Thani Province. Photo: (C) Adventure in Thailand.




SURAT THANI: A missing Frenchman has been found dead near a cliff in Phanom district of this southern province. The tourist went missing reportedly searching for his lost drone last Saturday.

Some 120 forest officials, rescue workers and villagers together with two sniffer dogs were deployed in the search for G. T., Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST



