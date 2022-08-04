August 4, 2022

Two killed, seven wounded in youth gang shoot-out in Ubon Ratchathani

7 hours ago
Night Market in Ubon Ratchathani

Night Market in Ubon Ratchathani, norteastern Thailand. Photo: Maciej (Mat) Radoszewski / Flickr.




Two people were killed and seven others wounded in a gun fight between two gangs of youths in the parking lot of a department store in Muang district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani late last night.

Initial reports from a rescue foundation said that the rival gangs met at the parking lot of Big C department store to settle a dispute, but they could not agree and both sides drew guns and shot at each other, a firefight which lasted about 7 minutes according to people close by.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



