Two killed, seven wounded in youth gang shoot-out in Ubon Ratchathani









Two people were killed and seven others wounded in a gun fight between two gangs of youths in the parking lot of a department store in Muang district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani late last night.

Initial reports from a rescue foundation said that the rival gangs met at the parking lot of Big C department store to settle a dispute, but they could not agree and both sides drew guns and shot at each other, a firefight which lasted about 7 minutes according to people close by.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

