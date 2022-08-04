Newborn baby found deceased in water drainage in Thalang, Phuket









A newborn baby was found deceased in a water drainage pipe in the Cherng Talay sub-district in the Thalang district this morning (August 3rd).

The Cherng Talay Police was notified of the body at 9:55 A.M. from a staffer from the waterworks authority who was checking a water meter nearby.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

