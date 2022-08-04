August 4, 2022

Newborn baby found deceased in water drainage in Thalang, Phuket

7 hours ago TN
Water pipe

A water pipe for conveying water. Photo: Tante Tati (Pixabay).




A newborn baby was found deceased in a water drainage pipe in the Cherng Talay sub-district in the Thalang district this morning (August 3rd).

The Cherng Talay Police was notified of the body at 9:55 A.M. from a staffer from the waterworks authority who was checking a water meter nearby.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



