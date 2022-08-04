August 4, 2022

Private Sector Expects Rising Inflation in 2nd Half This Year

A pink taxi, a tuk tuk and a gold shop on a street in China Town, Bangkok

A pink taxi, a tuk tuk and a gold shop on a street in Chinatown, Bangkok. Photo: Juan Antonio Segal / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Aug 3 (TNA) – The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) said inflation would rise in the second half of this year and maintained its prediction for the Thai economic growth with a 2.75-3.5% rate this year.

The committee stated that the economy would face more pressure from the rising inflation. It said inflation ran at 5.6% in the first half of this year, much higher than its normal level at 1-3%.

