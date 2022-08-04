Private Sector Expects Rising Inflation in 2nd Half This Year









BANGKOK, Aug 3 (TNA) – The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) said inflation would rise in the second half of this year and maintained its prediction for the Thai economic growth with a 2.75-3.5% rate this year.

The committee stated that the economy would face more pressure from the rising inflation. It said inflation ran at 5.6% in the first half of this year, much higher than its normal level at 1-3%.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





