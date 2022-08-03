August 4, 2022

3 weeks or 5 years – how much longer can Prayut legally stay in power?

7 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Questions over whether Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha can legally remain in office after August 24 have resurfaced as the date approaches.

On that date, Gen Prayut will have been in the post for eight years, the legal limit set by the Constitution.

What the Constitution says

Unlike all previous editions, the current Thai charter stipulates a time limit for the PM’s tenure. Article 158 states that: “The prime minister shall not hold office for more than eight years in total, whether or not consecutively. However, this shall not include the period during which the prime minister carries out duties after vacating the office.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World’s Political Desk



