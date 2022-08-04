August 4, 2022

German patient’s wife tests negative for monkeypox

7 hours ago TN
Guesthouse hotel in Karon, Phuket.

Guesthouse in Karon, Phuket. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




PHUKET: The Thai wife of a German monkeypox patient has tested negative for the disease.

Provincial health office chief Kusak Kukiatkoon said on Thursday the test by the Department of Medical Science laboroatory in the province showed she was not infected with the virus.

Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST



