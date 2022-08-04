German patient’s wife tests negative for monkeypox
PHUKET: The Thai wife of a German monkeypox patient has tested negative for the disease.
Provincial health office chief Kusak Kukiatkoon said on Thursday the test by the Department of Medical Science laboroatory in the province showed she was not infected with the virus.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST
