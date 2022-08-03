August 3, 2022

Thailand reports third confirmed Monkeypox case who is a German tourist in Phuket

13 hours ago TN
People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.




Thailand on Wednesday, August 3rd, reported the third confirmed case of Monkeypox which is a German tourist who was expected to have carried the disease from abroad.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, revealed to the Associated Press this morning that the latest patient was a 25-year-old German national who arrived in Phuket on July 18th. His preliminary results of the disease investigation were believed to have been infected before entering Thailand. The Public Health Ministry is currently in the process of monitoring close contacts and creating a detailed timeline for disease investigation.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Phuket Express



