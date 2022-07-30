European man sought in Thailand as monkeypox risk, Prayut asks no panic









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged the public not to fret as authorities continue their search for a European man who is believed to have infected the Thai man recently confirmed as Thailand’s second monkeypox case.

“The prime minister has asked people not to panic while also warning them to avoid high-risk behaviour, to ensure safety in the capital following the report,” said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





