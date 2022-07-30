July 31, 2022

European man sought in Thailand as monkeypox risk, Prayut asks no panic

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha delivers a televised speech in Bangkok

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged the public not to fret as authorities continue their search for a European man who is believed to have infected the Thai man recently confirmed as Thailand’s second monkeypox case.

“The prime minister has asked people not to panic while also warning them to avoid high-risk behaviour, to ensure safety in the capital following the report,” said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



