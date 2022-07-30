July 31, 2022

Thailand to Prepare for Surge of Passenger Arrivals

19 hours ago TN
Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has instructed aviation-related departments and agencies to prepare for the surge of tourist arrivals during the fourth quarter of this year, which is the peak tourist season for Thailand.

According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the Airports of Thailand (AoT) have been told to prepare for the upcoming tourist season, in which the number of arrivals is expected to rise after the easing of travel restrictions in many countries.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



