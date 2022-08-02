August 2, 2022

Two defence volunteers injured by bomb in Pattani

6 hours ago TN
Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




PATTANI: Two defence volunteers were injured by the explosion of an improvised bomb while they were providing security for teachers in Mai Kaen district on Tuesday morning, police said.

They were part of a six-man team from tambon Mai Kaen patrolling on three motorcycles along a rural road near Ban Krachut in tambon Mai Kaen.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST



Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

