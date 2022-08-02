August 2, 2022

Burmese ‘friends’ stab each other while drinking in Pattaya, one killed

6 hours ago TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Thai Police Pickup, Isuzu D-max belonging to Forensic Science, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Two Burmese “friends” got into a verbal dispute while drinking, which reportedly escalated into a gruesome stabbing, leaving one dead while the other was still on the run. The fleeing suspect claimed via a phone call that his deceased friend threatened to kill him first.

The stabbing took place yesterday, August 1st, when Pol. Lt. Siriyaporn Kongpetchak was notified of a critically injured man who reportedly got stabbed near his heart in Soi Thung Klom-Tan Man in the Nongprue subdistrict around 9 PM.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



