Heavy rains across Phuket bring road flooding
Many roads in Phuket and in the Phuket Town area have suffered from flooding after heavy rain occurred across Phuket since this morning (August 1st).
The rain started at about 7:00 A.M. and continued all day. Many areas flooded which are usually flooding after heavy rain in Phuket such as: on Phra Phuket Kaew Road in Kathu in Paklok, Thalang, in Phuket Town, and in Soi Pha Neang.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
