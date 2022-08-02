August 2, 2022

Heavy rains across Phuket bring road flooding

6 hours ago TN
Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Many roads in Phuket and in the Phuket Town area have suffered from flooding after heavy rain occurred across Phuket since this morning (August 1st).

The rain started at about 7:00 A.M. and continued all day. Many areas flooded which are usually flooding after heavy rain in Phuket such as: on Phra Phuket Kaew Road in Kathu in Paklok, Thalang, in Phuket Town, and in Soi Pha Neang.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



