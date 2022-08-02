Anna Sueangam-iam, from garbage and alms to beauty pageant queen









No matter where they are born, a person can make their dreams come true if they have determination and self-confidence is the credo of Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam-iam – and she is living proof.

Her parents were Bangkok city garbage collectors and she grew up with her great grandmother, who was a Buddhist lay nun, or mae chee.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

