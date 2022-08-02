August 2, 2022

Anna Sueangam-iam, from garbage and alms to beauty pageant queen

8 hours ago TN
Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam-iam

Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam-iam. Photo: Anna Sueangam-iam / Facebook.




No matter where they are born, a person can make their dreams come true if they have determination and self-confidence is the credo of Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam-iam – and she is living proof.

Her parents were Bangkok city garbage collectors and she grew up with her great grandmother, who was a Buddhist lay nun, or mae chee.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Riverside houses in Thailand

People living near waterways warned of flooding, overflows this week

8 hours ago TN
A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient

Monkeypox Vaccine to Arrive This Month

8 hours ago TN
Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok

Don’t Buy Anti-COVID Drug for Own Use: Hospital Director

8 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Two defence volunteers injured by bomb in Pattani

6 hours ago TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Burmese ‘friends’ stab each other while drinking in Pattaya, one killed

6 hours ago TN
Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Heavy rains across Phuket bring road flooding

6 hours ago TN
Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam-iam

Anna Sueangam-iam, from garbage and alms to beauty pageant queen

8 hours ago TN
Riverside houses in Thailand

People living near waterways warned of flooding, overflows this week

8 hours ago TN