August 2, 2022

People living near waterways warned of flooding, overflows this week

8 hours ago TN
Riverside houses in Thailand

Riverside houses in Thailand. Photo: Alessandro Caproni. / PxHere.




The National Water Command Centre is advising people living near rivers, waterways and reservoirs to prepare for possible flooding, overflows and flash floods from today until August 10th due to heavy rain.

It said that Thailand will continue to face heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas this week, as a result of the south-westerly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf,compounded by the monsoon trough moving over Myanmar, northern and north-eastern regions, developing into a low- pressure cell area over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



