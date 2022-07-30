Heavy rains across Phuket bring flooding and traffic headaches









The main roads in Phuket and in the Phuket Town area have suffered from flooding after heavy rain occurred across Phuket on July 29th.

The rain started at about 3:30 P.M. and continued for more than one hour. Many areas flooded which are usually flooding after heavy rain in Phuket such as: on the main Thep Kasattri Road northbound in front of the Thai Wassadu mall and on Sri Soonthorn Road in Cherng Talay in Thalang, on Thep Kasattri Road in Koh Kaew in front of Muslim Wittaya Phuket, in Phuket Town in Soi Pha Neang, and in Rassada on Pracha Uthi Road in front of the Tawee Saman Market.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

