Thailand to Return Illegal Waste to Country of Origin









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai authorities recently discovered approximately 130 tons of illegal waste shipped from abroad. They have threatened to take legal action against the shipping company and vowed to return the waste to its original country.

Attapol Charoenchansa, the general director of the Department of Pollution Control, stated that the department discovered the illegal waste after being contacted by the Department of Customs to examine five containers of suspicious cargo. The containers were discovered to be filled with illegally imported household waste mixed into the paper waste shipment, accounting for one-third of the total discovered.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

