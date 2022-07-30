July 31, 2022

Tattoos, implants offer clues in Korat body discovery

20 hours ago TN
Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand. Photo: Mattes.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police are hoping that tattoos and microchips in silicone breast implants will help them identify a murdered woman whose body was found buried two days ago with that of a man.

The bodies were found on Thursday evening after a mushroom collector noticed a fresh pile of earth covered with branches at a community forest in tambon Thung Arun in Chok Chai district, about 500 metres off Highway 224.

Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



