Tattoos, implants offer clues in Korat body discovery









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police are hoping that tattoos and microchips in silicone breast implants will help them identify a murdered woman whose body was found buried two days ago with that of a man.

The bodies were found on Thursday evening after a mushroom collector noticed a fresh pile of earth covered with branches at a community forest in tambon Thung Arun in Chok Chai district, about 500 metres off Highway 224.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

