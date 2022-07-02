July 31, 2022

2 suspects arrested in Sa Kaeo for ‘recruiting’ workers for scam call centres in Cambodia

19 hours ago TN
Ban Mai Nong Sai in Sa Kaeo

Ban Mai Nong Sai in Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo province. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




Thai police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly recruiting Thai people to work with a call centre scam gang in Cambodia.

According to TCSD police, the female Thai suspect was arrested with some of the victims in a car using a bypass heading towards the Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, which borders Cambodia’s Poipet township.

