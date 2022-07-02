2 suspects arrested in Sa Kaeo for ‘recruiting’ workers for scam call centres in Cambodia









Thai police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly recruiting Thai people to work with a call centre scam gang in Cambodia.

According to TCSD police, the female Thai suspect was arrested with some of the victims in a car using a bypass heading towards the Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, which borders Cambodia’s Poipet township.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

