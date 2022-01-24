Thailand’s digital minister in hospital for COVID-19 treatment
Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn revealed today (Monday) that he is infected with COVID-19 and is now in hospital for treatment, but his condition is not serious.
He said that he might have contracted the disease while visiting the northern province of Chiang Mai last Thursday, adding that he now has a fever and mild headache, but his lungs are normal.
Full article: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
