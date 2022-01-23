Thai Government Seeks to Merge Tourism Databases
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s tourism agencies are looking to merge tourism-related databases as a way to enhance the industry, with a new campaign launched to create a unified database, starting with the service sector.
The Departments of Tourism, Provincial Administration, and Health Service Support signed an agreement on the tourism and service database merger, aimed at enhancing the nation’s tourism industry.
Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand