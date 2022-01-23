January 23, 2022

Over 100 elephant traps found near Phu Luang wildlife sanctuary in Loei

13 mins ago TN
Thai elephant

Thai elephant. Photo: Love Krittaya.




A complaint was lodged with police in Phu Luang district of the north-eastern province of Loei yesterday (Saturday), by officials of Phu Luang wildlife sanctuary, against some villagers who allegedly set elephant traps around their farms and a pond.

The officials also presented some of the traps to the police as an evidence. They said that the setting of animal traps is an offence against the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act and perpetrators are liable to a maximum prison term of 10 years and/or a one million baht fine, if found guilty by a court.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

