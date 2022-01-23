Omicron Variant Now Causing COVID Infections in All Provinces of Thailand
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is now being detected in all provinces of Thailand, with health authorities expecting almost every new coronavirus infection to stem from the new strain by the end of this month.
Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said 86.8% of 3,711 samples analyzed from January 11 to 17 are of the Omicron variant, while only 13.2% are the Delta variant.
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
