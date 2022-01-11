Virologist says Omicron variant becoming dominant in Thailand faster than anticipated
Senior Thai virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan said today (Tuesday) that the Omicron variant is becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Thailand faster than predicted, overtaking Delta.
Dr. Yong, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University, said that, during the first few days after the New Year, most of the Omicron cases were being found among foreign arrivals in Bangkok but, since January 5th, most of the cases have been locally acquired and, since January 10th, the centre has stopped testing foreign arrivals because all the cases infected with Omicron are locally acquired infections.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!