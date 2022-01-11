January 11, 2022

Virologist says Omicron variant becoming dominant in Thailand faster than anticipated

8 mins ago TN
COVID-19 antigen test

COVID-19 antigen test. Image: Marco Verch Professional Photographer / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Senior Thai virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan said today (Tuesday) that the Omicron variant is becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Thailand faster than predicted, overtaking Delta.

Dr. Yong, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University, said that, during the first few days after the New Year, most of the Omicron cases were being found among foreign arrivals in Bangkok but, since January 5th, most of the cases have been locally acquired and, since January 10th, the centre has stopped testing foreign arrivals because all the cases infected with Omicron are locally acquired infections.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

