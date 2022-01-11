Bangkok residents live in fear after condo crimes

Hi rise buildings in metropolitan Bangkok, also known as Krung Thep. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.









Two recent attacks on tenants, one of them fatal, in condominiums have set off alarm bells about safety in these buildings and the kind of people employed to protect them.

In the early hours of Dec 26, a 23-year-old part-time warehouse worker was stabbed in a condo in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Poramet Tangsathaporn

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





