January 11, 2022

Bangkok residents live in fear after condo crimes

3 mins ago TN
Buildings in metropolitan Bangkok, also known as Krung Thep

Hi rise buildings in metropolitan Bangkok, also known as Krung Thep. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Two recent attacks on tenants, one of them fatal, in condominiums have set off alarm bells about safety in these buildings and the kind of people employed to protect them.

In the early hours of Dec 26, a 23-year-old part-time warehouse worker was stabbed in a condo in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Poramet Tangsathaporn
BANGKOK POST

Buildings in metropolitan Bangkok, also known as Krung Thep

